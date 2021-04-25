THE GEORGE FLOYD RESULT

The verdict this week of guilty of the homicide of George Floyd, a Black American man killed by a white policeman, seemed to set a new tone for American justice. We are not sure. It seems to us be a one off. However, it does highlight that sometimes, the Americans can get it right when it comes to the treatment of their minority groups. We need however to look at ourselves and the carnage that is happening on our own streets: the violence against and among young men and the increasing bitterness toward our own police. No doubt, the Americans will continue to lecture us on human rights when they have a lot to answer for themselves; but we must clean up our own act in The Bahamas and begin to treat our own people in their interactions with the police with dignity and respect.