It appears that the press in the country have nothing better to do than adopt this puerile and sterile argument of the FNM that the PLP government is travelling too much. As the sea level rises around The Bahamas, the FNM would have you sit in The Bahamas and wait until it’s around your neck one supposes before we cry for help. No responsible government can do that and certainly the PLP will not. So the Nassau Guardian and the FNM can take their advice on that point and stick it.