LET’S BE REAL ON NATIONAL INSURANCE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Paul Adderley, the late former Government Minister, used to say: “ It is better to do something than to do nothing.” We agree as it relates to the National Insurance Fund.  The experts have warned us from as long ago as the first Christie government that the fund was being depleted faster than it was being replenished. This along with the fact that monies were being siphoned off on the drug programme without a funding mechanism and the aging populations with not enough new births, has the fund in crisis which could hit, if not addressed, as early as 2028. Yet with all that stark evidence before it, you have these nit wits arguing that nothing should be done. Shamefully one of them is the union leader Kemsley Ferguson who opposes increasing the contribution rate and opposes  increasing the retirement age. In other words we must do nothing, then when it goes broke, he will complain that we did nothing.  Duane Sands, the FNM Chair got into it and here is the PLP’s response from Chairman Fred Mitchell

This Week's Posts

Bishop Albert Hepburn Passes Away

WHY WE HAVE TO SAVE THE GORRILLAS

REVERSING ROVE VS WADE IN THE U S IS A SERIOUS MISTAKE

THE PRIME MINISTER AT CARICOM

THE SANDLFY REPRISE: SEAN  MCWEENEY REMEMBERS

THE TRIBUNE ON VENEZUELA

THE SLAUGHTER ON OUR STREETS EACH WEEK

This Month's Posts

THE PRIME MINISTER AT CARICOM

THE SANDLFY REPRISE: SEAN  MCWEENEY REMEMBERS

THE TRIBUNE ON VENEZUELA

THE SLAUGHTER ON OUR STREETS EACH WEEK

LET’S BE REAL ON NATIONAL INSURANCE

THE GUARDIAN SHOULD GIVE IT A REST ON TRAVEL

Whoopie Goldberg Visits

Breaking Ground Ocean Hole Estates In South Eleuthera

Flag Day In The Bahamas

Visiting The Memorial In Kigali

Returning Home Thru Kenya

Happy Birthday Brian Seymour

THE PRIME MINISTER AT CARICOM

THE SANDLFY REPRISE: SEAN  MCWEENEY REMEMBERS

THE TRIBUNE ON VENEZUELA

THE SLAUGHTER ON OUR STREETS EACH WEEK

LET’S BE REAL ON NATIONAL INSURANCE

THE GUARDIAN SHOULD GIVE IT A REST ON TRAVEL

Facebook-f Instagram