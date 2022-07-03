THE SLAUGHTER ON OUR STREETS EACH WEEK

Each day we wake to find the slaughter of some young men in this country by gun violence. The number now exceeds 60 for the year, 8 in one week. It appears that there is an unending slaughter. No one seems to know how to stop it. But every day, there is some report of someone being gunned down: sometimes at night, often now in broad daylight in front of family and friends. We seem impotent to do anything about it. So it’s just another day in a life. There is a new Commissioner of Police taking over on 5 July. We hope he has a solution but the public will increasingly turn to the new day government to do something about this frightening situation.