Today is the 15th March 2020. In the history of the Roman Empire in year 44 b c Caesar Augustus was murdered in the Senate by Senators who thought he was seeking to take on dictatorial powers. He had been warned by a soothsayer in the version told by William Shakespeare: “Beware the Ides of March”. He shook it off. On the day of the 15 March, the ides, a day which was a public holiday in Rome and a time for settling financial debts, as he strode to the Senate meeting, he met the soothsayer again. He said to him: “ the Ides of March have come.”

The reply: “ But not yet gone.”