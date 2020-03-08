Senator Fred Mitchell was in Freeport on 4 March 2020 and made this statement about the sale of the Grand Lucayan Hotel.
Senator Fred Mitchell On Grand Lucayan saleSenator Fred Mitchell in Grand Bahama asks for the details of the Heads of Agreement signed between the FNM Government and the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. He calls for full disclosure on the crown land on Paradise Is and this deal if any. 4 March 2020Posted by Fred Mitchell – Minute By Minute on Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Senator Fred Mitchell in Grand Bahama asks for the details of the Heads of Agreement signed between the FNM Government and the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines. He calls for full disclosure on the crown land on Paradise Is and this deal if any. 4 March 2020