THE IMF SAYS PM DOING A GOOD JOB

The International Monetary Fund has revised its projection for the growth of The Bahamas economy in this fiscal year from 1.8 to 2.6 per cent. The government of The Bahamas led by Finance Minister Philip Davis welcomed this news as a sign of its good management of the economy. Congratulations to the government. We warn them though that this is a macro management good news report but it is no good politically unless there is a micro effect i.e. fix the roofs as promised and ensure that there is a chicken in every pot.