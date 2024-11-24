THE ETHICS OF THE TRIBUNE REVISITED

The press scrum waiting outside the House of Assembly was ready and waiting for the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday 19 November 2024. They all wanted some senior government official to comment on the IMF report on The Bahamas economy. In particular, they wanted a comment on the rise in VAT which the IMF reportedly advocated. The Foreign Minister declined. His view is that you cannot trust these reporters to faithfully report what you say. It is a game of gotcha. Latest in this salvo is a reporter Earlye Bowleg of The Tribune repeated an inaccurate report of her colleague Lynaire Munnings about the deployment of RBDF officers in Haiti. It was pointed out to both of them that their report was inaccurate. Neither of them has apologised or corrected their story.