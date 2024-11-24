THE POLITICAL FIX IS IN OR IS IT?

The PLP is at the end of its third year. The grumbling is loud. It is now the world of gimmie, gimmie, gimme. I want. I want. I want. You haven’t done anything for me. The greed is palpable. People who have contracts want more. People who have jobs want a contract. Those who have both think they need a car a cell phone and a raise. Brave this, brave that. It is shameless blackmail. No one thinks of country but of themselves. Is the fix in if we don’t capitulate to this greed and idle dissatisfaction? Mauritius had a general election last week and the incumbents to their surprise lost every seat. Our friends in Botswana didn’t see it coming but went from a government with a huge majority to a party that now has only 4 seats in the Parliament. Be warned.