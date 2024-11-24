MINNIS HOLDING ON FOR DEAR LIFE

The former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis claimed in the House of Assembly that some PLP general is on the carpet because of an allegation of sexual harassment. He used the cover of the immunity in the House of Assembly to make that stupid statement. It got the press he wanted. The problem is: who is the PLP general? And who determines who a PLP general is? Not Dr. Minnis. The former Prime Minister is in a desperate struggle to save his political career. The Opposition Leader Michael Pintard has reportedly told him, he will not be renominated to run for office for the FNM. He will be offered anything but a senate seat or house seat. He can go serve overseas for example. So his game now is to make a public fuss and show that he is still relevant to the times. Everyone but him knows that time is up.