THE JOKE IS ON HUBERT MINNIS AND HIS LOUSY PERFORMANCE

The Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party Fred Mitchell responded to Dr. Duane Sands and Dr. Hubert Minnis. Dr. Sands was trying to embarrass the government over national honours to two foreign visitors and the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis try to make fun of Kirk Cornish and Keith Bell, two PLP MPs.

Friday, 14th July 2023.

For Immediate Release.

The Hon. Fred Mitchell answers Dr. Duane Sands on the National Honours.

He also said that the only joke in the House of Assembly is the former Prime Minister Hubert Minnis…plus much much more from the Chairman.

