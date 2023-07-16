THE MID-TERM IS COMING UP FAST

21 September 2023 will mark 2 years since the PLP was elected to office. We are at the point where people do not remember the peccadillos of Hubert Minnis and he is busy reinventing himself in order to make a run at displacing Michael Pintard as Leader of the FNM and facing Brave Davis in the next general election. You can see it coming. PLP’s beware and be ready. Stop complaining and start working. From the government side, the Ministry of Finance has to put money on the ground. Don’t say you were not told. All the grumbling you hear is just that: there is no money or not enough money in circulation.