THE LADY FROM TRINIDAD STILL LINGERS OVER US

So as a result of the intervention of the strange lady from Trinidad Marla Dukharan, a favourite doom and gloomer of The Tribune, who said we ought to go to the IMF cap in hand, Gowan Bowe, the banker and head of the Fiscal Responsibility Council, indicated that one way to keep her quiet is to come up with a fiscal plan, then she would not be able to make the interventions she makes. We argue that she is not worth the time and effort because her forecasts and doom and gloom have all been proved to be wrong. She goes and comes. Here’s the thing: the bottom line is the economy is growing, the deficit is falling and debt to GDP is down. All the rest from Ms. Doom and Gloom is just cheap talk.