WORRY ABOUT REMITTANCES VERY STRANGE

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Jeffery Beckles is the head of a company called Island Pay. Their business is to transfer money abroad.  Their customer base is the large expatriate community here that sends money back home.  Mr. Beckles was in the press (Tribune 24 March 2023) calling his own fish stink so to speak.  He said that the country should be concerned about the 136 million dollars in remittances that foreign workers sent last year back to their home places. He said The Bahamas was losing that money and we should be concerned.  But hang on a second, we thought that the more remittances that went through, the more profits for your company.  And in any event, the money going out, is replaced by money coming in and each time there is a transaction or activity, there is money to be made.  So the situation is dynamic.  It is not as negative as it appears on the surface.  There is too much doom and gloom being preached in this society which makes our economists sound like amateurs.  The Bahamas made 100 million off work permit fees over the past year. Not bad.

This Week's Posts

THE WORSENING HEALTH OF THE BAHAMIAN PEOPLE

WORRY ABOUT REMITTANCES VERY STRANGE

THE LADY FROM TRINIDAD STILL LINGERS OVER US

MARGUERITE PINDLING HONOURS ED BETHEL

THE IDIOT LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

PM TELLS THE FACTS ON RCL

NO BREACH OF THE MINISTERIAL CODE

This Month's Posts

MARGUERITE PINDLING HONOURS ED BETHEL

THE IDIOT LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

PM TELLS THE FACTS ON RCL

NO BREACH OF THE MINISTERIAL CODE

MITCHELL ON THE MINISTERIAL CODE

A SAD IMMIGRATION STORY

LETTER TO THE EDITOR LPIA NEEDS A MAKEOVER

Mother Pratt And The Foreign Minister

The Girls From Japan

The Peace Conference in Fox Hill

Congratulations To The Athletes At Carifta Trials

Fred Mitchell MP with the scouts 12th Bahamas in Fox Hill

MARGUERITE PINDLING HONOURS ED BETHEL

THE IDIOT LINCOLN BAIN IS AT IT AGAIN

PM TELLS THE FACTS ON RCL

NO BREACH OF THE MINISTERIAL CODE

MITCHELL ON THE MINISTERIAL CODE

A SAD IMMIGRATION STORY

Facebook-f Instagram