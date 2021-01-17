THE LAST WEEK OF DONALD TRUMP

It looks like we are finally near the end of the nightmare which the United States voters imposed on the world. The elected an idiot, a man sick in mind, a racist, a liar and a mad man. He was helped by a group craven senators who would rather bow to his nonsense than fight back. Last week he was impeached for the second time for inciting a riot to overthrow the legitimately elected government of the United States. This is the work of a traitor. This week his presidency comes to an end. He is not going out gracefully but as expected, spouting, kicking and screaming that he was wronged. Good riddance to bad rubbish.