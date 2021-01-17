NATIONAL INSURANCE POSTPONES THE DATE FOR VERIFYING

It was obvious to even the uninitiated that the deadline for National Insurance pensioners to verify their identities had to be postponed. It caused panic in the population and long lines at NIB offices: the demand to go on line, download a form and then turn up to National Insurance with the form duly notarized. Didn’t happen couldn’t happen. We pointed out the fallacy of the position here. We were ignored. Well on 15 January 2021, the NIB capitulated to the obvious. The deadline has been postponed to 21 July 2021.