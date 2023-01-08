THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

M V Onego Traveller, a ship registered under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, ran into rough weather and began to sink in waters off Hole In The Wall in the Northern Bahamas, near Abaco.  The ship’s 12 crew were rescued, and the ship was just left floating in the water and was leaking oil.  The Ministry of Transport alerted the maritime traffic about the hazard but the pictures of oil leaking into the sea from the ship were disturbing.  It appeared that nothing was being done to stop the oil from leaking or to move the vessel.  The public has become ultra-sensitive over environmental matters. Some explanation is required as to who will clean up the damage if anyone and how much all of this will cost the government and the environment.

This Week's Posts

Forum on Economic Empowerment at the Fox Hill Community Centre

THE FREEPORT CONTAINER PORT MISSTEPS

A FOUL ATTACK ON GINGER MOXEY

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

This Month's Posts

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

RUTH MILLAR FORMER F S DIES AND IS BURIED

BRAVE TAKES OVER CARICOM

Fidelity Bank Marks 45 Years

Mitchell At The Hosea Moss Fox Hill Funeral

Mitchell In Grand Bahama

The Full Interview On Freeport Container Report

Anniversary of The Passing Of Sidney Poitier Rest In Peace

Voice Note – 4th January, 2023

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

RUTH MILLAR FORMER F S DIES AND IS BURIED

BRAVE TAKES OVER CARICOM

Facebook-f Instagram