THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

M V Onego Traveller, a ship registered under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, ran into rough weather and began to sink in waters off Hole In The Wall in the Northern Bahamas, near Abaco. The ship’s 12 crew were rescued, and the ship was just left floating in the water and was leaking oil. The Ministry of Transport alerted the maritime traffic about the hazard but the pictures of oil leaking into the sea from the ship were disturbing. It appeared that nothing was being done to stop the oil from leaking or to move the vessel. The public has become ultra-sensitive over environmental matters. Some explanation is required as to who will clean up the damage if anyone and how much all of this will cost the government and the environment.