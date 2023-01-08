A FOUL ATTACK ON GINGER MOXEY

There is a fellow named Richard Johnson who hangs around from time to time the public rum shops and fancies himself as a mouthpiece for the Free National Movement. He goes by the cognomen “ Facts and Issues”. Not a very bright fellow but fancies himself as an expert on politics. What he is, is a troublemaker and one who has been put out of the upper halls of the FNM for running his mouth with nonsense against his own party He was at it again last week with an attack on Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama. and he used the name of PLPs in aid and comfort. If you listen to the nonsense you will almost certainly get distracted. Our advice to the Minister you cannot believe a word this fellow says. He is an FNM ideologue and an inveterate liar. So move on and press the delete button.