A FOUL ATTACK ON GINGER MOXEY

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

There is a fellow named Richard Johnson who hangs around from time to time the public rum shops and fancies himself as a mouthpiece for the Free National Movement.  He goes by the cognomen  “ Facts and Issues”.  Not a very bright fellow but fancies himself as an expert on politics. What he is, is a troublemaker and one who has been put out of the upper halls of the FNM for running his mouth with nonsense against his own party  He was at it again last week with an attack on Ginger Moxey, the Minister for Grand Bahama. and he used the name of PLPs in aid and comfort.   If you listen to the nonsense you will almost certainly get distracted. Our advice to the Minister you cannot believe a word this fellow says. He is an FNM ideologue and an inveterate liar.  So move on and press the delete button.

This Week's Posts

Forum on Economic Empowerment at the Fox Hill Community Centre

THE FREEPORT CONTAINER PORT MISSTEPS

A FOUL ATTACK ON GINGER MOXEY

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

This Month's Posts

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

RUTH MILLAR FORMER F S DIES AND IS BURIED

BRAVE TAKES OVER CARICOM

Fidelity Bank Marks 45 Years

Mitchell At The Hosea Moss Fox Hill Funeral

Mitchell In Grand Bahama

The Full Interview On Freeport Container Report

Anniversary of The Passing Of Sidney Poitier Rest In Peace

Voice Note – 4th January, 2023

THE LEAKING OIL IN THE BAHAMIAN OCEAN

THE FNM GETS IT WRONG ON SPECIAL DRAWING RIGHTS

THE 10 JANUARY ANNIVERSARY COMES UP ON TUESDAY

THE BEACH RIGHTS OF BAHAMIANS NEED TO BE ADDRESSED

RUTH MILLAR FORMER F S DIES AND IS BURIED

BRAVE TAKES OVER CARICOM

Facebook-f Instagram