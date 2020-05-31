THE LOCKDOWN CHARADE IN BIMINI

The people of Bimini are about to come out of a 14 day imposed Government lockdown because they were said to be a hotspot for the spread of the Covid 19 virus. People were bottled up there and well we want to know what was accomplished by it. Nothing that is measurable except the discomfort of the people there. The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis supposedly joined a zoom call held by the Ministry of Health to hear the people’s concerns on Thursday 28 May 2020 at 7 pm. He did come on the call but after making a speech, he begged off saying that he hadn’t eaten all day and he had to go eat. Just as someone was sending to Bamboo Shack to get him a conch snack.