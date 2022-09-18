THE MENTAL ILLNESS OF THE PROTESTORS

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Lying is a sickness. There is a group calling themselves the Coalition of Independents (COI). This is the latest iteration and disguise of Lincoln Bain and the band of miscreants who follow him conducting borderline criminal activities in the state of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.  Each week they seem to wake up out of their beds and figure out what wickedness they will carry out  on that day.  It usually involves disturbing the peace, or incitement and at all times it is lying.  Led by a miscreant who has threatened to kill all Haitians in the country, and a woman lawyer who  how she wins cases is a miracle, and is joined by a  convicted criminal attached to the FNM who specializes in other people’ s sex lives.  This crew led a group of protestors into the public square last Wednesday 14 September 2022 to protest a citizenship bill, and an asylum bill which they said the  PLP was proposing to lay before the House. Only there is and was no bill.  The whole thing was a figment of their imagination. We call their activities a sign of mental illness. We wait and see.

This Week's Posts

CORPS OF THE DISHONEST AND THE DISGRACEFUL PROTESTORS

THE NOWHERE MAN ( A TRIBUTE IN SONG TO LINCOLN BAIN)

THE MENTAL ILLNESS OF THE PROTESTORS

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

This Month's Posts

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Fred Mitchell goes On The Record

Remembering 16 September 2021

Fred Mitchell On C A Newry’s Radio Show

Fox Hill Branch Says Farewell To Tammi Ferguson

Welcome To Sandilands Vice Principal

Computers For Doris Johnson

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Facebook-f Instagram