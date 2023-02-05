THE MINNIS IS DIRECTLY CHALLENGING PINTARD

The PLP’s intelligence has been telling us for weeks that Hubert Minnis, the former Prime Minister, was plotting and is plotting and scheming to retake the leadership of the FNM and the Opposition from Michael Pintard.  Mr. Pintard is flailing around for a theme. He is all over the place with statement after statement about one subject or the next but cannot seem to get any traction.  Dr. Minnis has the strategy of showing up to the House late.  Not adhering to the rules of his party and speaking out of turn, stealing the show.  That was the case again on Wednesday 1 February 2023, when he showed up at the end of the debate on the nurse’s and midwives new licensing regime, to challenge the Prime Minister.  He succeeded in causing a row over a rule that does not exist and stole the headlines in the press for the next morning.  He was almost certainly responsible for the rent a crowd in the square which shouted curses and death threats at the Prime Minister. We keep saying to Mr. Pintard: from what we hear Dr. Minnis is one vote away from the  Parliamentary party handing him the leadership of the Opposition again.

