THE NASSAU GUARDIAN FINDS RELIGION

The National Review piece last week in the Nassau Guardian tore a stripe off the FNM and Hubert Minnis for leading the Bahamian people down the garden path in the last general election. You would have sworn that Candia Dames who was single handedly responsible for more misinformation and propaganda against the PLP had found religion and was now born again, following a Damascus moment. We doubt it but there must be repentance, apology before there can be forgiveness. Candia Dames must apologise for all the untruths she told on the PLP before she can be accepted as genuine in her insights about today’s FNM.