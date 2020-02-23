THE NATIONAL HONOURS ARE ANNOUNCED

(BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)

Nassau, The Bahamas – The advisory committee for National Honours announced, Thursday, February 20 during a press conference at Cabinet Office that it is inviting the general public to nominate persons fit to be conferred with an award under the National Honours Act 2016 and Regulations thereunder. Committee chairman Mark Humes (seated second from left) said among the established Societies of Honour under Section 5 of the Act are the Order of National Hero; the Order of The Bahamas; the Order of Merit; the Order of Excellence and the Order of the Lignum Vitae. These awards will recognize persons who have achieved excellence in designated categories while contributing to national development said Mr. Humes. Nomination forms may be obtained from the Cabinet Office in New Providence, the office of the administrator in all districts of the Family Islands and or via the government of the Bahamas website www.bahamas.gov.bs. Completed nomination forms containing all of the pertinent information of the nominee must be submitted to the secretary of the National Honours Secretariat, Cabinet Office, not later than 27 March in order to enable the advisory committee to consider nominations and make recommendations for awards. Kindly note that nominations must show the detailed reason for which the nominee is being recommended. Shown in the photo are committee members flanking the chairman. (BIS Photo/Patrick Hanna)



