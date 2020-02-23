THE PAX AMERICANA IS DISINTEGRATING

If you look at American television and the news that is broadcast, you continue to shake your head. The standards of the country have fallen to a new low. There is a criminal enterprise in charge of the country and all the folks in the U S can do is yap their gums about it. They seem helpless to do anything about the flagrant violation of governmental norms and in some cases the law. Their whole propaganda campaign around the world about the rule of law and the respect for the rights of others and for the fact that their top leaders must act according to law and societal and constitutional conventions have all gone by the way with the present dispensation. And each day, it is just like entertainment, the outrage of journalists and commentators but the people on the ground seem just accept it and move on. What a shame.