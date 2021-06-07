THE PLP’S POSITION ON LABOUR DAY

The following statement was issued by the Chairman of the Progressive Liberal Party:

The Leader of the Progressive Liberal Party, the Hon. Philip Davis, spoke to the Prime Minister today regarding his decision at the eleventh hour to deny the request by the labour movement to host a motorcade on Sir Randal Fawkes Labour Day. This decision led to the last minute change in the motorcade.

Mr. Davis does not agree with the decision.

He was also informed by the labour movement that threats were directly and deliberately made in person, if the motorcade proceeded.

The Prime Minister does not understand the lessons of history. Those who forget their history are doomed.

All supporters should check with their local constituency candidate for further instructions.

