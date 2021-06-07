MARK HUMES IN A FIGHT WITH HUBERT MINNIS

Aretha Franklin said it best: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. Gimmie a lil respect when I get home, the songstress boomed out. Well she has a joiner. That joiner is Mark Humes the MP for Ft Charlotte. According to him , he was unceremoniously deselected as the nominee for the Ft Charlotte seat in parliament by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister Hubert Minnis in his budget debate on Wednesday 2 June 2021, referred to the new nominee of their party Drumeco Archer as the next Member of Parliament for Ft Charlotte. Mr. Humes, sporting buds, said not so fast. He said he was still the sitting member of parliament, that only the voters could decide whether there was going to be a new member and that he wanted some respect from the Prime Minister so long as he ( Mr. Humes) was still sitting and decides to step aside if that is what he intends to do. So you think that means a run as an independent?