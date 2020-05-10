The PLP’s TV Appearance Pushes Duane Over The Edge

Dr. Duane Sands was hanging on by a thread. The PLP needed one last thrust to push him over the edge. The party turned to its young warriors Justin Smith, Senator Jobeth Colby Davis and National Vice Chair Holly Barratt. They did it. Three appearances on Jones Communication and by night fall Dr. Sands was gone. Congratulations young ones. PYL member Justin Smith, Senator Jobeth Colby Davis and National Vice Chair Holly Barrett on Jones Communications representing and explaining the PLP’s call for Dr Duane Sands to resign 4 May 2020.