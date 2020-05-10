CLAIMING CREDIT IN GRAND BAHAMA FOR PLP PROJECT

Kwasi Thompson, the Minister with a red mask. Hmm 7 May 2020

If you don’t laugh, you will cry as the FNM tries to take credit for the PLP’s projects in Grand Bahama. So with nothing else to report, they were all gathered all of them, accept our friend Rev Fredrick McAlpine, to say what a great job they were doing by, according to them, strengthening the Fishing Hole Road bridge. The implication was that there was some design fault by the PLP of course. They are not strengthening the bridge at all. All they were doing was replacing the asphalt that they put there with concrete. That was a big deal. It shows you how desperate these people are for something positive. But sorry about that. Nothing you can do can save you. Turn yourself in.