THE POLICE PULL BACK IN GRAND BAHAMA

So, the day before the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis arrived in Freeport bearing gifts and to shoot an FNM campaign ad, the police led by Ashton Greenslade, the Assistant Commissioner of Police, called in the business community to announce that they had heard the cries of the community and they were now stopping the harassment every morning with roadblocks every five blocks. He said they would be continuing with monitoring the speeding going on in the community. The PLP was not invited to the meeting, although the PLP led the way in protesting the harassment.