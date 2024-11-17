THE POLICE REPORT NOW NEEDS ACTION

It has been months since the voice notes were circulated online about police interference in a number of cases coming out of the Criminal Detective Unit. The public keeps agitating for an answer to the reports. It is time to bring the matter to an end. However, we caution that what is necessary is not a kangaroo court but a measured response to whatever systemic problems there are. We continue to say that the Royal Bahamas Police Force is all we have and we cannot throw the baby out with the bathwater.