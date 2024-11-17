ISRAEL CAN NOW KILL PEOPLE WITH ABANDON

The Israeli government under the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must be as happy as pigs in mud now that Donald Trump is the President of the United States come January 2025. Now he and his country can kill with wilder abandon the Palestinian people without pretending remorse or let up. Meanwhile, the world is silent in the face of genocide by a people of another and the attempted destruction of a civilization. We only hope and pray that Martin Luther King Jr. was right that the long arc of history moves toward justice.