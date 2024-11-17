KAMALA SHOULD NOT GIVE UP

The case for liberal democratic values in the worlds richest democracy should continue. It will need a spokesperson. Since Kamla Harris wanted to run in 2028 anyway, she should start her campaign against Donald Trump and his anti-scientists today. We were heartened to witness the welcome that she got back at the White House after returning from the campaign trail. Despite it all: a luta continua. She must fight. She must win. She must defeat Donald Trump and the evil troops he leads.