A MESSAGE FOR DUANE SANDS: SIT DOWN AND SHUT UP

Duane Sands got an effing nerve to talk about living large.

This is the man who charges 75 thousand dollars for an operation on your heart, and if you don’t pay, he won’t pick up the scalpel, huh? He won’t stick around after the job is done to check for you. This is the man who allowed rich foreigners to come into the country in violation of the covid rules and got fired for it, huh? This is the man who is a consultant for the Bahamas government while he was minister and was still allowed to work on private patients, huh? This is the man who was condemned by the judge for giving a contract to a lady for two million dollars just before she went to testify against Frank Smith… and he wants to talk about living large. Duane Sands is a living lie. Go sit your tired lying ass down and shut up.