BRAVE DAVIS IN TURKEY

14 November 2024

Prime Minister Philip Davis in Alanya in Turkey where he was hosted by Businessman Ahmet Cebeci and the Governor of the province and the Mayor of the city. He was conferred with an Honorary Doctorate from Alaaddin Keykubat University in Alanya by the University’s Rector and he and his team inspected the Wyndham Hotel of Mr Cebeci which opens next year with 780 brand new rooms. He is looking for an opportunity in Nassau. 14 November 2024. The Bahamian team included Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, Health Minister Michael Darville, Culture Minister Mario Bowleg. Energy Minister JoBeth Coleby Davis, Ambassadors Tony Joudi and R E Cooper and PS Creswell Sturrup and Senior Policy Advisor Kevin Simmons. The Prime Minister and Health Minister viewed a presentation on a mobile Health Care ship produced by Turkey and of interest to The Bahamas. Governor – Fatih Urkmezer, Mayor – Osman Tarik Ozcelik, Rector of the University – Kenan Ahmet Turkdogan