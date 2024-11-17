PRIME MINISTER DAVIS ON THE US AND CLIMATE CHANGE

The Prime Minister while in Baku for the Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP20), issued some words which we consider groundbreaking . They not only continued to lay out the principles upon which the fight for climate change must continue but more importantly there was a statement in the face of the foolish decision of American voters to elect Donald Trump and his anti-scientists to the halls of government in Washington D.C. Particularly when so many other governments were busy fawning all over the new President. Congratulations Prime Minister. The speech was delivered on 12 November 2024. Here is the excerpt:

The greatest challenge we face isn’t just political will—it’s political change. We’re witnessing governments come to power that are retreating from climate commitments, dismissing the Paris Agreement, and turning inward.

This isn’t a crisis we can afford to address sporadically, nor is it a battle that can be won in isolated chapters, written and erased with every election. If we leave climate action to the whims of political cycles, our planet’s future becomes precarious. The climate crisis does not pause for elections or accommodate the sway of changing political tides. It demands continuity, commitment, and, most of all, solidarity.