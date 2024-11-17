THE CARICOM STATEMENT ON HAITI

14 November 2024

The following statement was issued by Caricom in the face of the change of Prime Ministers in Haiti:

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) has followed with deep concern the transitional governance process in its Member State, Haiti.



CARICOM recognises the dedicated contribution of former Prime Minister Garry Conille and looks forward to an early meeting with the new Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aimé and continued dialogue with the leaders of the Government of Haiti.



With the passage of time, the pressure of the approaching deadlines for attaining the major objectives of the transition process and the end-state, the conduct of free and fair elections and the seating of a new and democratically elected government, becomes more urgent. Cohesion and coherence with respect to the roles and responsibilities of the major actors in the transitional process, as well as accountability will be critical ingredients for the ultimate success of the transition in the months ahead. In this regard, Caricom stands ready to work with the leaders of Haiti.



CARICOM has always taken the position in its good offices and facilitation efforts that the solutions to Haiti’s problems must be home grown, resolved by and for the Haitian people. The Community continues to believe that Democracy can thrive only with compromise and respect for the rule of law as well as a demonstrable commitment to the security and the welfare of its citizens, and an early restoration of constitutional order and democratic institutions.



The Caribbean Community assures the people of Haiti of its continued support and of its expectations that efforts will be made to reach the goal of elections pursuant to the agreed framework by November 2025.



We continue to stand ready to assist.