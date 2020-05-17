THE PRIME MINISTER DISAPPEARS IN PLAIN SIGHT

Ever since the Prime Minister Hubert Minnis was named Minister of Health, he has reduced his role to the set pieces of the grand stage, behind a podium making pronouncements ex cathedra. He will not make himself available to the press, just keeps making these national addresses. They make him look more foolish as he stands there bedraggled, tired and looking put upon. What a sorry mess. He is leaving it to Dr. Mercline Dahl Regis, the technocrat to answer the questions. This is called hiding in plain sight.