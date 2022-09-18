THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

The Prime Minister rose in the House of Assembly to extend condolences on behalf of the government and the nation to King Charles III, and all members of the Royal Family, on the solemn occasion of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing.

Prime Minister Davis recognized Her Majesty for her dedicated service as Head of State for the Commonwealth and reflected on her famed wit, wisdom, and commitment to duty.

In his speech PM also reflected on Her Majesty’s four official visits to The Bahamas, each of which left an indelible mark on our nation, through such landmark events as the launch of the Broadcasting Corporation of The Bahamas and the opening of Elizabeth Estates. Most notably, The Queen’s visit in 1985 made global history, when at the Commonwealth Head of Government’s Meeting, she supported the leaders, helmed by Sir Lynden Pindling, in the creation of the Nassau Accord. This would spur the beginning of the end of Apartheid in South Africa.

As he concluded, The Prime Minister gave thanks for The Queen’s life and legacy, and announced that he will be representing The Bahamas at the State Funeral and the final committal of Her Majesty’s body in London.