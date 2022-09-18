RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

Any visitor in The Bahamas knows that if you go to a family island in The Bahamas, you had better plot your trip for lunch a dinner and breakfast out like you are wading into the Amazon Jungle in South America.  The question always is where can you get a meal that is inexpensive and sit down in comfortable surroundings: a predictable meal.  It is especially vexing in Exuma where you would think with all the tourists they get every day, they would have solved the problem,  However, Kemit’s at the airport is the only place that fits that bill and later at the Fish Fry.  If you do not reserve the meals and mealtimes, you will starve. This is the story throughout the islands. Let’s go back to Nassau though.  You would think that this is not a problem but last week: Wild Thyme was closed; Matisse was closed; the Rosewood Restaurant was closed, Dunes was closed. All because it’s the slow season in tourism. But our point is in a world of 9 billion people, why should there be a slow period. Oh well. Back to the jungle.

This Week's Posts

CORPS OF THE DISHONEST AND THE DISGRACEFUL PROTESTORS

THE NOWHERE MAN ( A TRIBUTE IN SONG TO LINCOLN BAIN)

THE MENTAL ILLNESS OF THE PROTESTORS

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

This Month's Posts

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Fred Mitchell goes On The Record

Remembering 16 September 2021

Fred Mitchell On C A Newry’s Radio Show

Fox Hill Branch Says Farewell To Tammi Ferguson

Welcome To Sandilands Vice Principal

Computers For Doris Johnson

THE HOLY WORDS OF BISHOP WALTER HANCHELL (HMMMM)

RESTAURANTS CLOSED ALL OVER TOWN FOR SLOW PERIOD

THE PRIME MINISTER IN MOURNING FOR THE QUEEN

CHAIRMAN ANSWERS MICHAEL PINTARD ON PROTESTS

P M HEADS TO LONDON TO SEE THE QUEEN AND THE KING

STATEMENT BY THE PLP CHAIR ONE YEAR LATER

Facebook-f Instagram