THE PROBLEM OF BORIS JOHNSON AND BRITISH HONOUR

British politics and the question of honour is something else. The facts: Boris Johnson, who everyone knew was a lout when they elected him, lying through his teeth at every turn, racist and mocking of the dispossessed. The British elected him anyway, even though all the economists told the country the United Kingdom was going to suffer badly from a stupid decision to leave the European Union.

Now the country is in deep trouble. The country is the worst performing in Europe. It is going into recession they say. They say inflation is raging, stagflation even is predicted.

Out East a proxy war is being fought against the Russians. The British on the side of the United States jumped in with two feet led by their intrepid Boris Johnson.

Then in the middle of all of this Boris Johnson is forced to resign. You can’t make this stuff up. Why did he resign? Because the British were offended that he offended their sense of honour. Mind you they knew he was a lout when they elected him and just like the case of Donald Trump, they ( the British public) cannot argue that they were taken by surprise by anything that Mr. Johnson did.

So that’s British politics or as Boris Johnson said in his farewell speech: them’s the breaks.

Get the irony of this: the British invaded America, settled it, murdered millions of the native people, their descendants said they that all men were created equal but then they and the Brits captured African slaves brought millions of them and worked them to the bone without compensation; up in Canada, they did the same thing. In the Caribbean, beside the African slaves, they brought indentured labour, a form of involuntary servitude. In Australia, they nearly wiped out the aboriginal population. That was clearly dishonourable and certainly immoral. But none of that caused a Prime Minster of Britain to resign.

In fact the slave owners were compensated in the millions for giving up their property. No dishonour in that.

But they ( the British) now want us to see some high-minded honour in Boris Johnson resigning. Again they all knew was a lout and liar when they elected him , and he was forced to resign not over some high minded principle. He resigned because he went partying during the pandemic.

If you don’t laugh you will cry.