THE PROBLEM OF BORIS JOHNSON AND BRITISH HONOUR

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on whatsapp
Share on email

British politics and the question of honour is something else. The facts: Boris Johnson, who everyone knew was a lout when they elected him, lying through his teeth at every turn, racist and mocking of the dispossessed.  The British elected him anyway, even though all the economists told the country the United Kingdom was going to suffer badly from a stupid decision to leave the European Union.

Now the country is in deep trouble. The country is the worst performing in Europe.  It is going into recession they say.  They say inflation is raging, stagflation even is predicted.

Out East a proxy war is being fought against the Russians.  The British on the side of the United States jumped in with two feet led by their intrepid Boris Johnson.

Then  in the middle of all of this Boris Johnson is forced to resign. You can’t make this stuff up.  Why did he resign? Because the British were offended that he offended their sense of honour.  Mind you they knew he was a lout when they elected him and just like the case of Donald Trump, they ( the British public) cannot argue that they were taken by surprise by anything that Mr. Johnson did.

So that’s British politics or as Boris Johnson said in his farewell speech: them’s the breaks.

Get the irony of this: the British invaded America, settled it, murdered millions of the native people, their descendants said they that all men were created equal but then they and the Brits captured African slaves brought millions of them and worked them to the bone without compensation; up in Canada, they did the same thing. In the Caribbean, beside the African slaves, they brought indentured labour, a form of involuntary servitude. In Australia, they nearly wiped out the  aboriginal population.  That was clearly dishonourable and certainly immoral. But none of that caused a Prime Minster of Britain to resign.

In fact the slave owners were compensated in the millions  for  giving up their property. No dishonour in that.

But they ( the British) now want us to see some high-minded honour in Boris Johnson resigning.  Again they all knew was a lout and liar when they elected him , and he was forced to resign not over some high minded principle. He resigned because he went partying during  the pandemic.

If you don’t laugh you will cry.

This Week's Posts

Happy Independence Day From Fred Mitchell

Kirk Neilly “ Mr. Immigration” Is Buried

Mitchell In Exuma With Chester Cooper For The Flag Raising

Deputy Commissioner Learmond Delaveaux Sworn In

VERNON SYMONETTE DIES FORMER SPEAKER

TRYING TO FIND WORKERS IN THE BAHAMAS

CRY BABY SOUR LIME MINNIS

This Month's Posts

Deputy Commissioner Learmond Delaveaux Sworn In

VERNON SYMONETTE DIES FORMER SPEAKER

TRYING TO FIND WORKERS IN THE BAHAMAS

CRY BABY SOUR LIME MINNIS

Prime Minister Davis On Jazz Chisolm

EVERY PROBLEM YOU HAVE IS THE WORLD’S PROBLEM

PINTARD AND HIS FELLAS HAVE BLOODY NERVE ON CRIME

THE CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

THEY KILL SHINZO ABE

PUTIN LOOKS LIKE HE IS GETTING CLEAN AWAY

THE PROBLEM OF BORIS JOHNSON AND BRITISH HONOUR

Bishop Albert Hepburn Passes Away

Deputy Commissioner Learmond Delaveaux Sworn In

VERNON SYMONETTE DIES FORMER SPEAKER

TRYING TO FIND WORKERS IN THE BAHAMAS

CRY BABY SOUR LIME MINNIS

Prime Minister Davis On Jazz Chisolm

EVERY PROBLEM YOU HAVE IS THE WORLD’S PROBLEM

Facebook-f Instagram