PUTIN LOOKS LIKE HE IS GETTING CLEAN AWAY

So Boris Johnson is dead politically, fired from his premiership. Shinzo Abe, former Prime Minister and a prominent figure in the Japanese Diet is dead, shot down by one of his citizens.  But guess who is still around to tell the tale.  Vladimir Putin who the West has piled up all the sanctions and said that his country cannot deal with the rest of the world, said that Russia’s economy must be decoupled from ours.  Well he is still around. Doesn’t look like he is going anywhere soon.  He is still continuing his murderous rage across Ukraine and has told the President of Ukraine to surrender or be destroyed.  To date, the West has done nothing to stop him.  So from Mr. Putin’s point of view two down and well five to go. That’s what you get form not inviting him to the G7 meeting.

