THEY KILL SHINZO ABE

The former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot dead at a political meeting on Friday 8 July 2022. How fragile life is. When he left home that morning, and left behind his wife and family, who would have known that this would be day. It was very sad that someone filled with hatred and probably a looney tune used a handmade weapon and killed him. The Foreign Minister of The Bahamas issued a statement of condolences upon his death.

8 July 2022

It is with deep regret and sadness that The Bahamas learned of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan.

A diplomatic note will be advanced expressing our formal condolences.

This was a dastardly act.

I feel a sense of personal loss in that one day at an international meeting with Mr Abe as Prime Minister, he sent a message that he wanted to see me. I was perplexed because I did not know him and he did not know me.

We met. He said that he wanted me to know that he and his wife had spent their honeymoon in The Bahamas.

This was a brief human moment in the middle of state craft.

We pay tribute to him on his untimely passing in these shocking circumstances.

On behalf of our Prime Minister, the government and people of The Bahamas, we extend condolences to the family and to the Government and people of Japan.

