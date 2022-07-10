THE CARICOM HEADS OF GOVERNMENT MEETING

Prime Minister Philip Davis, Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell Agriculture Minister Clay Sweeting Ambassador to Caricom Leslia Brice at the start of the Caricom Heads of Government meeting in Paramaribo, Suriname. 4 July 2022

Philip Brave Davis, the Prime Minister, was on the world stage again.  He was in Paramaribo, Suriname for the annual Caricom Heads of Government meeting.  The 13 Caricom nation states and the associated states were all there. Climate change was on the agenda.  It is the central concern of every Caricom government. Mr. Davis was accompanied by the Foreign Minister Fred Mitchell, Clay Sweeting, the Minister of Agriculture and our Ambassador to Caricom Leslia Miller Brice. Mr. Davis will become the Chair of Caricom in January 2023 and the next meeting will be held in Nassau. A photo essay follows

