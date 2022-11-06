THE PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION IS GONE

Outgoing Chair of the Public Service Commission Theresa Delaveaux

The Prime Minister has moved for the removal of members of the Public Service Commission, the constitutional body which is established to hire, fire, and promote civil servants. Just before the general election of 2021, Hubert Minnis decided to extend the appointments of the members of the Commission. He knew he was losing the election and the idea was to tie the hands of the next government in trying to carry out its mandate in the public service. Since then the Commission has been on slow motion. There was a meeting convened and they were all asked to resign. They refused but for the Catholic priest Fr. Alfred Culmer. It turns out though that the extension of the appointment was defective in that the Leader of the Opposition was not properly consulted in their appointment. One of the members Tanya Adderley decided to go as a result of the latest salvo. But the others Theresa Delaveaux, Camille Johnson, and Malcom Adderley have decided they will stay on. Let’s see where this all ends up.