WATCHING WHAT’S GOING ON IN AMERICA

The prediction is that there will be a blood bath in the midterm elections in the United States, some two years after the idiot  President Donald Trump was removed from office.  His forces are resurging again: the racism, the misogyny and the homophobia. With comebacks all around like Lula in Brazil, Bibi in Israel and the circus of Prime Ministers in the United Kingdom, it appears that the public at large is not discerning about what is in their best interests.  Clearly a return to Donald Trump is not in the best interests of the world and The Bahamas but  if things go as it now looks that’s where we are headed. The United States is a strange place indeed.

