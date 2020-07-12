THE ROAD FROM ROKER’S POINT TO GEORGETOWN, EXUMA

Last month executives of Caribbean Pavement Solutions, led by its president, Atario Mitchell (fourth from left), joined representatives of Exuma’s local government and the Ministry of Works for a safety inspection of the island’s roads. The government has made an investment in infrastructural spending on the island with road works set to commence this summer.

So congratulations to Chester Cooper MP for Exuma and Ragged Island on the Government finally getting the Caribbean Paving Solutions, a Bahamas Striping Company, to get the road fixed in Exuma with hot mix. It is ten miles of road and the contract was announced last week. The principals of the company are Atario Mitchell and Dominic Sturrup. The ten miles will stretch from the Sandals property at Roker’s Point in the west of Great Exuma to the Georgetown centre and its environs. The road has been a long time coming. Mr. Cooper is a PLP and survived the tsunami which brought the coming into being of the great political genius Hubert Minnis ( not), in 2017. He will also get the new airport for Moss Town in Exuma. That’s good as well. Of course, the devil is busy but the Lord also works in mysterious ways. Hubert Minnis in the analogy represents the devil. The Lord is the lord. He has caused the devil to fix the road and the airport. Dr. Minnis has the idea that Exuma and Ragged Island as a seat are within striking distance of victory for the FNM. He is dreaming of course. But who cares, once the people of Exuma get the road and the airport.