The Silver Medalist For Great Britain Is Also Daughter Of A Bahamian

The following was published about the British winner of the silver medal at the Olympics in the Heptathlon:

Katarina Mary Johnson-Thompson was born in the Woolton suburb of Liverpool on 9 January 1993,[3] the daughter of English mother Tracey Johnson and Bahamian father Ricardo Thompson (died November 2017).[4]

Her mother is a former dancer, while her father worked as a production assistant for the Bahamian television station ZNS-TV.[5][6] She spent the first year of her life in Nassau with her father after her parents separated, then returned to the United Kingdom to live with her mother in the town of Halewood near Liverpool,[7]where she attended St Mark’s Catholic Primary School and became interested in athletics.[8] She later moved with her mother back to Woolton, where she attended St Julie’s Catholic High School and became close friends with future actress Jodie Comer,[9] before going on to study sports science at Liverpool John Moore’s University.[10][11]