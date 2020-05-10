THE SINKING OF FLAMINGO 10 MAY 1980

Able seamen David Tucker and Edward Williams

Able seamen Austin Smith and Fenrick Sturrup.

On 10 May 1980 the then six week Royal Bahamas Defence Force suffered four casualties with the death of four young seaman. They were onboard the HMBS Flamingo which sunk to the bottom of the ocean after being strafed by Cuban Migs on the high seas, following the arrest of Cuban fishermen, 35 miles off Ragged Island. The Cuban Government later apologized and paid compensation to The Bahamas. The four men who died under the command of Capt. Amos Rolle were Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, and Marine Seaman Austin Smith, David Tucker and Edward Williams. The event was later immortalized in a special set of paintings by the artist Kishan Munroe.

The country officially mourned the deaths of the 4 fallen Defence Force marines during a ceremony at Clifford Park on Sunday 1 June 1980. In attendance were Senior Commander Amos Rolle, the Commanding Officer along with the fourteen (14) additional surviving crew members of HMBS FLAMINGO and the families of the fallen men.

(Photo courtesy Mr. Delancey – BIS)