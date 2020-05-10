THE SINKING OF FLAMINGO 10 MAY 1980

On 10 May 1980 the then six week Royal Bahamas Defence Force suffered four casualties with the death of four young seaman. They were onboard the HMBS Flamingo which sunk to the bottom of the ocean after being strafed by Cuban Migs on the high seas, following the arrest of Cuban fishermen, 35 miles off Ragged Island. The Cuban Government later apologized and paid compensation to The Bahamas. The four men who died under the command of Capt. Amos Rolle were Able Seaman Fenrick Sturrup, and Marine Seaman Austin Smith, David Tucker and Edward Williams. The event was later immortalized in a special set of paintings by the artist Kishan Munroe.