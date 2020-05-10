POTTER’S CAY ARAWAY CAY AND MONTAGU VENDORS

Courtesy Bahamas Press file photo

Potters Cay vendors have been told by the government that they can open if they compaly with a list of about ten things: current business license, Current food handlers Certificates for all employees, Current Health certificates for all employees, National Insurance payments up to date, the Compliance Certificates, Covid 19 Complaint, Extermination of rodents completed, running water ( hot) and electricity available, grease traps installed, monthly installment plan for lease payments outstanding. If they don’t they cannot reopen. Wow. No money in anyone’s hands. We guess it will be the Arawak Cay vendors next. The Montagu Vendors are also concerned that they have been without any income now for five weeks. Things are tough and the Government provides no answers.

Just playing political games.