DOES THE CENTRAL BANK KNOW WHAT IT’S DOING?

The head of the Central Bank is John Rolle. His wife is Dr. Nicola Rolle. She is the head of National Insurance, the largest institutional investor in the country by far. They have U S investments overseas pursuant to the loosened restrictions of the bank, prior to Mr. Rolle’s arrival. Now comes Covid 19 and the reserves in the Central Bank under Mr. Rolle; the reserves appear to be threatened. First the Central Bank said no foreign bank could repatriate their profits to their home countries. Then last week, they said the National Insurance Board and and other Bahamians should liquidate their US holdings and bring the money back home. Is this really good advice?